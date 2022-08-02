'Will Not Hesitate to...': Kiccha Sudeep on Twitter Exchange With Ajay Devgn Over Hindi

In April this year, two renowned celebrities got into an argument over the Hindi language on Twitter. South actor Kiccha Sudeep and Bollywood star Ajay Devgn were involved in a heated exchange over whether Hindi was a national language. Ajay tweeted in Hindi and tagged Kichcha Sudeep after the actor corrected the usage of the term “pan-India" in a media interaction.

To this, Kiccha Sudeep replied that Hindi was not a national language and Ajay stated that if Hindi was not a national language, then why did the Kannada actor dub his movies in Hindi? Now, in an interview with NDTV, Kichcha Sudeep talked about the incident and said that he is a man of his word.

“I will not hesitate to say something if I feel it is right. Probably I want to put it in a way that everybody understands and I don’t want to take my Twitter so seriously that I start portraying myself as a man who has a great following and my arrogance speaks, not my vocabulary," said the Kannada actor.

Advertisement

Kiccha Sudeep called Ajay Devgn a gentleman and said that the actor was misguided in certain things that he said. The Vikrant Rona actor added that what he spoke had different relevance. He also revealed that he understood Ajay Devgn’s tweet in Hindi because he has learned the language by watching Amitabh Bachchan’s films and listening to Kishore Kumar’s songs.

The actor shared, “Him tweeting in Hindi was something that probably they thought that we understand. Luckily, we did, thanks to Kishore Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan who taught us how to speak and learn Hindi. Kishore sir and Amit sir are my teachers, I learnt Hindi because of them.

“I wanted to understand what Kishore sir was singing. His songs were so beautiful. And Amitabh Bachchan we were such fans of, he was the first Avenger in India. Every state would run to watch his films, whether we understood Hindi or not."

Sudeep concluded by saying that Hindi belongs to us all and it doesn’t belong to a particular state. Hindi is a universal language, he said.

Advertisement

On the work front, Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona was released last week. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here