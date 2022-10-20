'Will Not Let Age Change Me': Suriya’s Wife Jyotika Sweats it Out in Gym

Tamil actress Jyotika has cemented a place in the hearts of many with films like Chandramukhi, Raatchasi, and Jackpot to name a few. Although she left showbiz after getting married to popular Tamil actor Suriya in 2006, the actress made a superhit comeback with her 2015 film 36 Vayadhinile. Unlike other celebrities, Jyotika is not an avid social media buff. She only has 21 posts on her Instagram space, but still boasts over 2.3 million followers.

Lately, people who follow the Tamil beauty have come to know another interesting fact about her. Besides giving noteworthy performances, Jyothika also seems to be a fitness freak. Recently, the actress dropped an inspiring workout video on her Gram, proving age is just a number for her.

“Gifting myself this birthday with strength and health. Functional training with the extremely gifted Mahesh Ghanekar. I will not let age change me. I will change the way I age!" read her post.

The video reveals Jyotika practising a wide range of aerobic exercises with celebrity fitness coach Mahesh Ghanekar. The snippets embedded in the video show the actress engrossed in performing rigorous workouts like running on the treadmill, doing squats, balancing on the gym ball, and undergoing various stretching exercises.

Jyotika, who rang on her 44th birthday on October 18, seems to be getting drilled to live a healthy and fit lifestyle. She is ready to prove that she will not let her age stop her from performing strenuous training at the gym. Jytotika’s energetic workout video has served as an inspiration to many of her fans, who showered the actress with praises for her determination.

“Such an inspirational mam," wrote one user. “Wooooohhhh," dropped another, adding a heart and fire emoji. “Awesome…best morning energy video," commented a third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jyotika is all geared up to collaborate with veteran actor Mammootty for the first time for her next project titled Kaadhal. Helmed by Jeo Baby, the film’s first look poster featuring Mammootty and Jyotika as a couple in a vintage photograph has successfully kindled the curiosity of fans. No further details of Kadhaal have been unveiled as of yet.

