Will Pete Davidson Star In The Kardashians? Kim Kardashian Reveals Spoilers

Businesswoman and star of the new Hulu series The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian talked about her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson in the cover story for Variety. The founder of clothing brand SKIMS put rest to speculations whether the Saturday Night Live star will appear on her upcoming reality show. “I have not filmed with him. And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away," she told the publication.

However, the 41-year-old fashion icon also offered a glimmer of hope for Pete and Kim fans by saying that she might ‘film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.’ The second season of The Kardashians which has been guaranteed by Hulu may feature Pete.

For those who are curious about how Kim and Pete’s relationship started back in 2021 soon after her appearance in SNL, the upcoming show may quell the rumours. Kim, in the same interview, said that viewers will find out how the duo met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know. “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it," she told the magazine.

Besides Pete, the upcoming Hulu docu-series on Kardashians also stars Kim’s former husband Kanye West now known as Ye. The Hip-Hop artist who has now become controversy’s favourite child with his public outcry against Kim and his open threats to Pete will be starring in the initial parts of The Kardashians.

Speaking about her relationship with Kanye, Kim said, “I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we’re always family." Kim added that she and Ye will have love and respect for each other even if there are moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are positive. The owner of KKW Beauty and Fragrance line also mentioned, “I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better. And it’s not that I’m trying to just put out one thing in the world and not share – there are definitely moments where I’ve been tested myself."

The Kardashians will begin airing on Hulu from April 14.

