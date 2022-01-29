Will Rana Daggubati's Virata Parvam Have an OTT Release?

Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi-starrer Virata Parvam is in the news again. The upcoming film directed by Venu Udugula was postponed due to the Covid outbreak. The film was scheduled to release on April 30th, 2021. However, the makers postponed the release due to the second wave of Covid.

It was in this context that it was reported that the film will be released on Netflix. There was a rumour that the film had already been sold to Netflix, but it was refuted later. Rana had desired a big-screen release for the film.

According to the latest information, Virata Parvam is gearing for an OTT release. Though, official information on the matter is yet to be known.

The film was announced in 2018. Virata Parvam is a period drama film about the Naxalite uprising in Telangana in the 1990s. The film, which needed shooting in the woods, was made possible owing to cinematographer Dani Sachez-Lopez. Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, and Eswari Rao are among the film’s supporting cast members, in addition to Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi.

This film is directed by Venu Udugula and produced by D Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri.

The role of Dr Ravi Shankar aka Comrade Ravanna is played by Rana Daggubati in the movie. Daggubati has also lost weight for his role to appear slim in the film. Before Daggubati was chosen, Udugula’s first option for the lead was Gopichand.

Suresh Bobbili, who had collaborated with Udugula in Needi Naadi Oke Katha, wrote the film’s soundtrack and score.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati will next be seen in Bheemla Nayak alongside Megastar Pawan Kalyan. The film is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, directed by Chandra Sagar. Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon play significant roles in the film. The actor will also appear in Madai Thiranthu, a historical drama, directed by Sathyasiva.

