'Will Remember Her Forever': Upasana Kamineni's Note On Her Grandmother's Passing

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela lost her paternal grandmother Pushpa Kamineni on Monday. Sharing the news, the 33-year-old entrepreneur shared an emotional post on social media platforms. In the shared sets of photos, Upasana added a picture of herself and her grandmother decked up for a family function as they smiled at the camera. The next one is from her childhood. In the second photo, Upasana can be seen sticking her tongue out while sitting on her grandmother’s lap.

“She lived a life filled with gratitude, empathy, dignity and love till the very end. I made peace with her departure by learning to celebrate her life. RIP (Rest in peace) Pushnani brought me up and I will remember her fondly forever. I promise to give my children similar experiences I cherished with my grandparents," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Celebrities and friends from the entertainment industry send their condolences to Upasana including Namrata Shirodkar, Huma Quershi, Kanika Kapoor and Sonali Bendre dropped the prayers emoji in the comments section. Actor and friend Kalyaan Dhev wrote, “My condolences to you and your family Upsi. Much love and strength." Dhrishyam 2 actress Shriya Saran said, “That’s beautiful thought Upasana Kamineni Konidela, you will be an amazing mom."

Earlier this month, Upasana shared an appreciation post for her husband Ram Charan and his team winning the Golden Globe Awards and also expressed that she is elated that her baby also experienced it. “Such an honour to be a part of the RRR family. Proudly representing and winning for Indian Cinema. Jai hind. Thank you, Mr C and Rajamouli Garu for making me part of this journey. From shooting in Ukraine to the Golden Globe Awards you have taught me that clarity of thought, hard work and perseverance pay off. I’m so happy my baby can experience this along with me. I’m so emotional," she penned.

It is worth noting that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child.

