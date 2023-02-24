BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon is headed to the Milan Fashion Week and all we want to know is if the Bangtan Boys leader will meet Rashmika Mandanna. The rapper, on Friday morning, was spotted at the Incheon Airport to board his flight to the Italian fashion event. Namjoonie is reportedly attending the Bottega Veneta show. Coincidentally, Indian actress aka BTS fan Rashmika Mandanna is also attending the Milan Fashion Week.

In videos surfacing online, Namjoon was surrounded by cameras at the airport with reporters, paparazzi and fans gathered to see him off. The Wild Flower hitmaker was seen wearing a pair of black pants, a white tee and a trench coat. He struck adorable poses for the cameras.

Namjoon shared pictures from the airport to his Instagram Stories and assured fans that he would return safely.

While fans are excited, we are a tad more excited to see if RM and Rashmika meet at the event. If they do, we know it will break the internet! Rashmika made headlines after she met South Korean actor Jung Il-woo and Thai star Kanawut Traipipattanapong. Jung Il-woo is known for his role in K-dramas such as The Moon Embracing The Sun, Diary Of A Night Watchman, Cinderella and the Four Knights, and Bossam: Steal the Fate. Meanwhile, Kanawut Traipipattanapong is known for shows such as TharnType: The Series, TharnType Season 2: 7 Years of Love and You Are My Make Up Artist.

Rashmika landed in Milan earlier this week and has been giving a glimpse of her visit via Instagram.

