Will RRR Actor Ram Charan Compensate For The Heavy Losses From Acharya?

Acharya, starring the mega father and son duo, Chiranjeevi and his son, RRR actor Ram Charan was projected to be a hit and one of the most lucrative upcoming films in Telugu film industry. Fans of the Megastar as well as the RRR star hyped up the movie and waited in bated breath for the release of Acharya. Unfortunately, Acharya did not perform well and eventually tanked at the box office. This landed distributors and exhibitors of the movie in financial trouble. Now, Ram Charan has decided to come to their rescue.

As Acharya was credited with the title as one of the most promising and lucrative projects in Tollywood, it garnered a lot of hype among viewers but due to its flop at the box office, distributors and exhibitors faced financial loss. According to India Today, Ram Charan will be helping and assisting these distributors and exhibitors who incurred heavy losses from Acharya. The actor will be meeting with everyone involved in the theatrical field of industry to discuss a compensation plan and execute it.

Advertisement

The Koratala Siva directorial was backed by Chiranjeevi’s own production house, The Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment with a budget of INR 140 crores. The film struggled to even meet the 100 crore benchmark and has reportedly incurred losses of more than INR 80 crores after proving to be a disappointment at the box office. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, and Sonu Sood among others in lead roles and hit theatres on the 29th of April.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be appearing in RC15 with Kiara Advani. RC15 is directed by Shankar and is a political drama. Chiranjeevi will be appearing in Godfather, a Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie, Lucifer, which starred Mohan Lal. Godfather, a political-action thriller also stars Nayanthara and is helmed by Mohan Raja and backed by the Konidela Production Company and Super Good films.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.