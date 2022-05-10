Will Siddharth Get To Know About Karthikeyan’s 2nd Marriage in Serial Sundari?

Tamil show Sundari started on a promising note and has managed to entertain the audience since then. The story follows the life of Sundari, a brilliant woman who is often ridiculed because of her complexion. Sundari’s life is about to take a twist in the upcoming episodes.

In the latest promo, Murugan, the husband of Karthikeyan’s sister, calls Krishna — Karthikeyan’s best friend. Murugan tells Krishna that a festival is being organised in their city. Murugan extends an invitation to Krishna and asks to bring Karthikeyan too.

Krishna is a little tense about the invitation. He is angry at Karthikeyan for not telling him about the festival before.

Simultaneously, Lakshmi also calls Sundari and asks her to visit soon. Sundari describes the details of the upcoming occasion to their friend Siddarth and her grandmother. She also requests Siddarth to join her for the festival.

Siddarth asks Sundari if her husband was coming. She tells him that he will definitely come but she is also a little sad. And that’s because Karthikeyan, her husband, has also married Anu. Sundari is quite embarrassed about her husband’s second marriage and how Siddarth will react knowing it. Will Siddharth come to know about Karthikeyan’s second marriage? If he comes to know about that, how will he react? These questions will be answered in upcoming episodes of Sundari.

Gabriella Sellus has carved a niche among the audience with her character Sundari, who crosses all hurdles in life, posed by society or her husband Karthikeyan, who married her just because he was persuaded by Murugan. Karthikeyan loved Anu and married her, thus cheating on Sundari.

The serial, produced by Ramesh Aravind, shows how features like skin colour are insignificant when a person embarks on his or her journey with hard work. Ganesh Shastri has directed this serial. Manohar Josh is the cinematographer for this serial. Sundari airs Monday to Friday at 8 pm.

