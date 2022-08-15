Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Clicked Together for 1st Time After the Oscar Slap Episode

Will Smith’s infamous slap at the Oscars 2022 took the world by storm. Five months after the debacle, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith finally made a public appearance over the weekend. The couple was seen walking side by side for a cosy afternoon date at a Sushi place in Nobu Malibu.

While Will Smith was sporting a dark-blue collared T-shirt and matching pants, Jada donned a black jumpsuit with a red-checkered flannel jacket wrapped around her waist. To complete their looks, Will wore a black cap and a fresh pair of white Air Force Ones, Jada adorned gold-tinted sunglasses and rocked sneakers along with delicate jewellery.

Advertisement

The sighting comes weeks after Will released an apology for slapping Chris Rock during the prestigious award ceremony due to a “G.I. Jane" joke the comic told in reference to Jada, who suffers from hair loss condition alopecia.

Through a video posted on YouTube and on his social media handles, Smith revealed why he did not apologize to Rock when he accepted the Best Actor prize for his work in ‘King Richard’ shortly after he charged the stage and slapped the comic for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s short haircut.

“It’s all fuzzy," Smith said. “I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out."

Smith once again reiterated that he was sorry for his actions, calling his behaviour “unacceptable". The actor has said he had responded violently because Rock’s joke referenced the hair loss that Pinkett Smith suffers because of her medical condition known as alopecia.

Advertisement

“There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave at that moment," an emotional Smith adds. “There’s no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults."

Smith also addressed questions about whether or not Pinkett Smith, who was seen on camera rolling her eyes at Rock’s joke comparing her buzzcut to the one Demi Moore sports in the 1997 film ‘G.I. Jane’, had urged him to charge onto the stage. The actor said his wife had said nothing to spur him to assault Rock.

Advertisement

Soon after the incident, Will Smith apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and other nominees, but not to Rock, in his acceptance speech. The next day, he issued an apology to Rock and the Academy through social media. Smith resigned his Academy membership on April 1, facing a potential suspension or expulsion, and was banned from attending Academy events for a 10-year period, effective April 8.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here