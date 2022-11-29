Will Smith 'Completely Understands' If Fans Aren't Ready to Watch 'Emancipation' After Oscar Slap Fiasco

Emancipation is going to Will Smith’s first movie that will hit the theatres after he was banned from the Academy Awards for slapping comedian Chris Rock. Now, during a recent interaction with Fox 5, the Hollywood star addressed the people who might feel conflicted or are not ready to watch his upcoming film owing to the violent controversy. Will Smith said he ‘completely understands’ if viewers are not ready to watch him again on the big screens yet. However, his deepest concern lies with the hard work of his entire team, who gave in their all to put forth the story of a slave named Peter who flees from a plantation in Louisiana and nearly gets killed as he fights for freedom.

The actor said, “I completely understand if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready.” The star urged viewers to not penalize the effort of his team for his mistake. He continued, “My deepest concern is my team. Antoine (the director of Emancipation) has done what I think is the greatest work of his entire career. The people on this team have done some of the best work of their entire careers, and my deepest hope is that my actions don’t penalise my team. At this point, that’s what I’m working for.”

Advertisement

After slapping comedian Chris Rock for poking fun at Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle, Will Smith got himself banned from attending the Academy Awards for 10 years. Following the incident, Will Smith also publicly apologised to the comedian.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Emancipation is a historical action film based on the real-life story of Peter who managed to escape slavery. It was during an army medical examination when the photo of his scourged back, became a testimony of the inhuman brutality braved by slaves in America.

From evading the treacherous swamps of Louisiana to fighting cold-blooded hunters, the movie captures the barbarity and cruelty that Peter faces at the hounds of slave hunters. Emancipation is scheduled to release on the big screens on December 2. It will also globally begin to steam on Apple TV+ from December 9.

Read all the Latest Movies News here