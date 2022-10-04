Will Smith First Movie Since Oscars Slap Incident 'Emancipation' To Hit Theatres On December 2

Will Smith starrer ‘Emancipation’ is all set to hit theatres on December 2 this year. The film, which stars Smith as a fugitive from slavery is directed by Antoine Fuqua. On Monday, Apple announced the release date of the film and shared that it will begin streaming on Apple TV+ a week later its theatrical release.

This will be Will Smith’s first movie ever since he slapped Chris Rock at The Academy Awards last year for making an insensitive joke on his wife’s illness. For the unversed, when Chris Rock had come on stage to introduce the best documentary feature, he made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, being in a sequel to ‘G.I. Jane’– seemingly a reference to her shaved head. Following this, Smith walked up to the stage and slapped the comedian. He then went back to his place and said, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****ng mouth".

Later, Smith publicly apologised to Chris Rock and admitted that his behaviour was “unacceptable". He took to Instagram and penned down a long note in which he also wrote, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable."

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us," Smith added.

