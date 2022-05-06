Will Smith In Therapy After Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars, To Appear In David Letterman Interview: Reports

Will Smith has been laying low since the Oscars 2022. Will’s Best Actor win at the Academy Awards for King Richard was overshadowed by his slap on Chris Rock’s face. While the actor has issued a statement apologising to the Academy, the honorary organization has banned Will for 10 years. While Will has been away from the limelight, a new report claims that the actor has turned towards therapy.

A source close to the actor told Entertainment Tonight, “(Will) has been going to therapy after the Oscars incident". While Will and his family are yet to react to the reports, it is revealed that the actor will be seen in the new season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. However, a confessional moment about the Oscar slap is unlikely for the Netflix show was taped before he slapped Chris.

Will made his first appearance since the incident in India last month. The actor was spotted boarding a flight out of Mumbai on April 23. The actor was seen wearing a big smile as he interacted with people outside the airport. Will was seen wearing a white tee and sported a garland. It seems like the actor was leaving Mumbai on Saturday. The purpose of the trip remains unclear.

For the unversed, Will slapped Chris for making a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Chris suggested Pinkett’s bald look felt like she was preparing for a sequel to G.I. Jane (Pinkett Smith has been open about her hair loss due to alopecia.) The joke did not go down well with Will. The actor went on stage and slapped Chris. He returned to his seat and screamed at Chris to keep his wife’s name out of his “f***** mouth."

The incident has put his upcoming projects Fast & Loose, Bad Boys 4 and Emancipation are reportedly in jeopardy.

