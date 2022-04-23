Will Smith Lands In India, Makes His First Public Appearance Since Chris Rock Slapgate At Oscars

Will Smith made his first appearance after the controversial slapgate at the Oscar 2022. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport in India on Saturday morning. The actor was seen wearing a big smile as he interacted with people outside the airport. Will was seen wearing a white tee and sported a garland. The purpose of the trip remains unclear.

This isn’t Will’s first trip to the country. Back in 2019, Will visited Haridwar as part of his Facebook Watch series — Will Smith’s Bucket List. “My Grandmother used to say, “God Teaches through Experience". Traveling to India & Experiencing the colors, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my Art & the Truths of the world," he said while sharing pictures from his visit at the time. He had also visited Mumbai and shot for his cameo in Student of the Year 2.

Meanwhile, Will remained away from the spotlight after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. The actor, who won the Best Actor award that night, slapped Chris for making a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Chris suggested Pinkett’s bald look felt like she was preparing for a sequel to G.I. Jane (Pinkett Smith has been open about her hair loss due to alopecia.)

The joke did not go down well with Will. The actor went on stage and slapped Chris. He returned to his seat and screamed at Chris to keep his wife’s name out of his “f***** mouth."

Following the incident, Will issued an apology while The Academy announced that they have banned the Oscar winning actor from the award show for ten years.

