Will Smith Resigns From the Academy Over Chris Rock Slap: Will Fully Accept All Consequences

Actor Will Smith resigned Friday from the motion picture academy following his Oscars night slap of Chris Rock and said he would accept any further punishment the organization imposed. A spokesperson for Smith issued a statement from the actor Friday afternoon. “I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable," the Men in Black actor said in the statement.

“The list of those I have hurt is long and including Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance and global audiences at home," it continued.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate," the statement concluded.

Smith’s resignation came two days after the academy met to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the groups standards of conduct.

On Sunday, Smith strode from his front-row Dolby Theatre seat onto the stage and smacked Rock, who had made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock, who was about to present Oscar for best documentary, declined to file charges when asked by police.

