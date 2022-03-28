Will Smith To Lose Best Actor Oscar 2022 Award After Chris Rock Slap? The Academy Breaks Its Silence

Will Smith is in the middle of controversy after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022. The actor, who won the Best Actor Award at the 94th Academy Awards, slapped Chris after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald look. Following the altercation, there are reports suggesting that Will could find himself fn a legal problem. A few social media users also suggested that Will might have to give back the Oscar award for The Academy has a strict code of conduct policy.

The Academy has now reacted to Will Smith and Chris Rock’s slap gate and informed everyone via Twitter that they don’t ‘condone violence’. In a tweet shared after the ceremony ended, The Academy said, “The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."

Will was awarded the Best Actor award for his performance in King Richard. In his acceptance speech, an emotional Will apologized to the Academy for his behaviour. “I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me, it’s about being able to shine a light on all the people..the entire cast and crew of King Richard," he said.

Also read: Oscars 2022: Will Smith Breaks Down, Apologises After Best Actor Win, Says ‘I Look Like The Crazy Father’

A source told Deadline that Chris approached the Smiths family after the incident and apologised to them. Denzel Washington also reportedly got involved in the incident. Will mentioned Denzel’s name in his acceptance speech and revealed that he warned Will, “Be careful. At your highest moment, that’s when the devil comes for you."

