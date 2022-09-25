Will Smith Turns 54: King Richard, Ali to Men in Black, Hollywood Actor's Most Loved Movies

HAPPY BIRTHDAY WILL SMITH: Hollywood actor Will Smith rose to fame post essaying a fictionalized role of himself in The French Prince Bel-Air. Ever since then, he has come a long way. Now, the actor has multiple unconventional roles to his credit, be it a secret agent in Men in Black or a supervillain in Suicide Squad. The Hollywood star turned a year older on Sunday, September 25. Will Smith is celebrating his 54th birthday today and on the special occasion here we have curated a list of his unconventional roles that paved the road to the stardom that the actor is enjoying today.

The Pursuit of Happyness

Helmed by Gabriele Muccino, The Pursuit of Happyness is a biographical film based on the life of Chris Gardner, a homeless salesman whose wife decides to leave him due to his professional failures. The movie outlines how Gardner keeps up with his financial struggle while maintaining his son’s custody and goes on to establish his own multimillion-dollar brokerage firm from nothing. The Pursuit of Happyness marks Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith’s debut in the film industry. King Richard

Released in 2021, King Richard is a biographical sports drama film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. The movie features Will Smith as Richard Williams, the coach and father of tennis powerhouse Serena and Venus Williams. The movie traces how a family who came from an underprivileged background, rises to the top as Venus and Serena Williams go on to dominate the world of women’s tennis with the constant support of their father Richard Williams. Actor Will Smith bagged his first-ever Oscar for King Richard. Ali

Based on the life of boxer Muhammad Ali, this biographical sports drama was helmed by Michael Mann. The movie follows the ten years of Cassius Clay, a young boxer, who goes on to soar to new heights of fame with his exceptional boxing skills. Meanwhile, the movie also focuses on major controversies surrounding his career such as his refusal to fight in Vietnam, his conversion to Islam, banishment from boxing, and more. Men in Black

This sci-fi actioner based on a Marvel comic series has released four films in the franchise. The plot of the movie franchise revolves around the life of two officers, Agent J and Agent K, who are a member of a secretive organization. They work for a firm that monitors and subdues alien activity on the planet. Bad Boys

Created by George Gallo, this American action-comedy film franchise stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the lead roles. The premise of the franchise showcases the life of two detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett from the Miami Police Department, who face the greatest obstacles together which leads to a series of comic errors. The franchise has released three movies so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here