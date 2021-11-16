Will Smith Wishes He Could Protect Mom from Father's Alcohol-fuelled Rages: 'I Saw Her Spit Blood'

Hollywood superstar Will Smith wrote in his new memoir about feeling guilty for not being able to help his mother from his abusive father. The ‘Men in Black’ star recounted the domestic abuse in his memoir ‘Will’, according to an excerpt of the book published in the Sunday Times.

“When I was nine years old, I watched my father punch my mother in the side of the head so hard that she collapsed. I saw her spit blood," Smith wrote in his book that was released last week.

Smith’s father, Willard Carroll Smith Sr., and mother Caroline Bright eventually parted ways when Smith was a teen and divorced in 2000. “Within everything that I have done since then — the awards and accolades, the spotlights and the attention, the characters and the laughs — there has been a subtle string of apologies to my mother for my inaction that day," Smith said. “For failing her in that moment. For failing to stand up to my father. For being a coward."

In his deeply emotional introspection of the incident, Smith wrote, “What you have come to understand as ‘Will Smith,’ the alien-annihilating MC, the bigger-than-life movie star, is largely a construction — a carefully crafted and honed character designed to protect myself. To hide myself from the world. To hide the coward. How we decide to respond to our fears, that is the person we become."

The book, which Smith has co-written with Mark Manson, has been published by Penguin Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House. As per a press release shared on the website, “the memoir is the product of a profound journey of self-knowledge, a reckoning with all that your will can get you and all that it can leave behind."

It traces Smith’s learning curve to a place where outer success, inner happiness, and human connection are aligned.

