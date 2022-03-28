Will Smith's Last Instagram Post Before Slapping Chris Rock Was All About 'Choosing Chaos'

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock will go down in history as one of the most awkward moments of the Academy Awards. The actor also bagged an Oscar for his film but his win has been overshadowed by this unfortunate incident. Coincidentally, Smith’s last Instagram post, right before the ceremonies, was about ‘choosing chaos’. He shared a video with his wife Jada in their outfit for the day. Will looked dapper in a suit, whereas his wife wore a gorgeous green dress. Sharing it, he wrote, “Me ‘n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos"

Well, his caption did not age well. Fans took to the comment section to joke about the incident. One of them wrote, “And Choose chaos you did 😂😂😂😂" while another wrote, “I’m here for it Mr. & Mrs. Smith! ❤️"

Take a look:

for the uninitiated, Chris Rock had come on stage to introduce the best documentary feature when he made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, being in a sequel to ‘G.I. Jane’– seemingly a reference to her shaved head. Pinkett-Smith has been open about having alopecia, which causes hair loss. Following this, Will strode to the stage and hit Chris and then screamed “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****ng mouth". Since then, Will has been receiving huge backlash on social media for hitting Chris on national television.

This incident has left the internet divided. While some came out in Will’s support, others chose to be on team Rock. However, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has confirmed that Chris Rock has “declined to file a police report" following the altercation.

Smith also won an Oscar, whose announcement came sometime after this incident. He bagged the Academy Award for the best actor for playing Richard Williams, ambitious father and coach of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard.

