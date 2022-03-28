Will Smith's Son Jaden, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Others Divided Over the Actor's Slap, Check Their Reactions

What is an award ceremony without some goof-up and embarrassing incidents? The Academy Awards is known for having some sort of controversial moments amid several memorable and history-making moments. And actor Will Smith became this year’s talking point not for winning the Oscar but for slapping Chris Rock for making an insensitive joke on his wife’s illness.

Now, the internet and the entertainment industry is divided over the incident. Several celebs have taken to social media to react to the actor slapping the comedian. Some supported him for standing up for his wife, while others opined that violence is never an option. Even the Academy reacted to this incident on Twitter. Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor shared a screenshot of the incident and wrote, “And they say women can never control their emotions."

Varun Dhawan wrote on Instagram, “Wow didn’t expect that also @CHRISROCk has a chin."

Comedian and television show host, however, praised the Oscar hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall amid this unpleasant incident. He Tweeted, “I know the big story is the slap, but congratulations to @amyschumer @iamwandasykes & Regina Hall who were very funny - I hope that isn’t overshadowed by the unpleasantness #Oscars"

Actress and activist Mia Farrow came out in Rock’s support and wrote, “It was just a joke. Jokes are what Chris Rock does. Always has been edgy. This was a mild joke for him. And i love GI Jane."

Producer Wahajat Ali shared an interesting insight. He Tweeted, “If you’re a big enough star you can slap someone on live TV and casually sit down. Enjoy the rest of the ceremony. Win an award. Get a standing ovation. Kinda apologize but not really. Get another standing ovation and then have people defend you. America is amazing. #Oscars"

However, Will Smith’s son Jaden came out in support of his father and said through a cryptic Tweet, “And That’s How We Do It"

For the uninitiated Chris Rock had come on stage to introduce the best documentary feature when he made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, being in a sequel to ‘G.I. Jane’– seemingly a reference to her shaved head. Pinkett-Smith has been open about having alopecia, which causes hair loss. Following this, Will strode to the stage and hit Chris and then screamed “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****ng mouth". Since then, Will has been receiving huge backlash on social media for hitting Chris on national television.

Meanwhile, he also won the Academy Award for the best actor for playing Richard Williams, ambitious father and coach of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard.

