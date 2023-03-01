Now that Bigg Boss 16 has concluded, viewers are looking forward to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Lock Upp 2. Many predictions and assumptions have been made about the contestants of the upcoming shows. The creators have not yet confirmed anything. Many names, including Umar Riaz and Divya Agarwal, have already made headlines for Lock Upp 2.

Though fans believed that Uorfi Javed will appear on one of the two shows this season, Lock Upp and KKK, she refuted the rumours and told the media that she wouldn’t be appearing on either. Uorfi Javed, the Bigg Boss OTT sensation, was also asked if she would participate in these two reality shows, and here’s how she responded.

According to reports, Uorfi Javed said that she won’t be taking part in these two reality shows. She discussed Lock Upp and stated that she has not been approached by the creators to enter the ‘jail’. She stated that she has no intention of appearing on reality shows. She said, “Tum chahte ho me jail chali jau? Mujhe approach tak nahi kia gaya hai and likh ke lelo me ye shows nahi karne wali hai. (Do you want me to go to jail? I haven’t even been approached and I am not going to do shows)."

As we all know, Uorfi keeps making headlines with her eccentric and out-of-the-box clothing. A couple of days ago, she did the same. She wore a DIY teal-green co-rd set that had a crop top and a mini skirt. The top had a tie-up detailing at the front and the skirt too had the same detailing going on both waist sides.

On the professional front, Uorfi Javed previously entered the Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar. Her time in the house, however, was brief, as she was evicted just a few weeks after its premiere. She did, however, become extremely famous after the show because of her impeccable fashion sense. She was most recently seen in Splitsvilla 14.

