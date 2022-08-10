Will Vijay Deverakonda Date Sara After Her Koffee With Karan Confession? He Says 'I Texted Her'

Vijay Deverakonda has finally reacted to Sara Ali Khan’s desire to date him. Sara recently made an appearance on Koffee With Karan along with Janhvi Kapoor. When host Karan Johar had asked Sara, “Give me a name of a boy you feel like you want to date today," she responded, “No no, no," before blurting out, “Vijay Deverakonda".

Now, in an interview, Vijay has opened up about Sara’s cute confession on the show. “Okay, but I am a better actor. I texted her (Sara). It is so sweet of her to have said that," Vijay told ETimes. When asked if he would really like to date her, Vijay said, “I can’t even say the word ‘relationship’ well. How can I be in one?"

Vijay Deverakonda is to make his pan-India debut with Karan Johar’s co-production ‘Liger,’ which also stars Ananya Panday. Vijay also appeared on KJo’s popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ to promote their upcoming actioner. However, the episode left the internet divided. While some enjoyed the fun banter between Vijay and his Liger co-star Ananya Panday, a section of the internet said it seemed like Karan was on a mission to unearth Vijay’s sex life in the episode.

Meanwhile, Vijay is rumoured to be dating Rashmika Mandanna. While the Dear Comrade stars are not confirming or denying the rumours, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan’s recent Koffee With Karan 7 appearances fuelled the rumours of their relationship.

Speaking about the ‘relationship’ making the headlines, Rashmika told Hindustan Times, “Sometimes, I am like, ‘Arrey yaar, I am doing five films a year but you are still coming and asking me, ‘Who are you dating?’" The actress was referring to her three Bollywood films — Mission Majnu, Goodbye and Animal and two films from the South — Allu Arjun led Pushpa 2 and Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay.

