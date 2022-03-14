William Hurt, Star of Broadcast News, MCU's Thaddeus Ross, Dies at 71

William Hurt, an Academy Award-winning actor, known for his roles in movies such as Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Big Chill and Broadcast News, died on Sunday at the age of 71, according to Deadline. Hurt’s son, Will, said in a statement that Hurt died Sunday of natural causes. He said Hurt died peacefully, among family. Deadline first reported Hurt’s death.

“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar-winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time," the actor’s son, Will, posted in a statement obtained by the publication.

Hurt was previously diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer that spread to the bone.

In a long-running career, Hurt was three times nominated for an Academy Award, winning for 1985’s Kiss of the Spider Woman. After his screen debut in the 1980s Paddy Chayefsky-scripted Altered States as a psychopathologist studying schizophrenia and experimenting with sensory deprivation, Hurt quickly emerged as one of the 1980s foremost leading men.

He is also a well-known actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe where he essayed the role of General Thaddeus Ross. He appeared in five Marvel movies- The Incredible Hulk (2008), Captain America: Civil War(2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Black Widow (2021).

Meanwhile, actress Jean Smart mourned the loss of Hurt, while speaking to PEOPLE at Sunday’s 27th annual Critics Choice Awards. She recalled the time when they met in their early 20s. “I just found out about 5 minutes ago and I’m crushed," she told the publication. “We met in our early 20s in the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and I admired him a lot and I’m very sad. He was very talented," she expressed.

(With wire inputs)

