Wimbledon Facebook Post Uses Vaathi Coming Song With Roger Federer’s Photo

Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamil film Master was one of the biggest hits of last year. One of the songs from the film, Vaathi Coming, became a chartbuster of recent times. Recently, Wimbledon decided to cash in on the massive popularity of Vaathi Coming. Tennis legend Roger Federer is Wimbledon’s most revered champion. Federer is not playing this year at Wimbledon, but the great Swiss player made an appearance at the All England Club last week.

The eight-time champion joined a parade of former Wimbledon Titleholders to celebrate the centenary of the Centre Court on Day 7 of the ongoing grand slam. Pictures of Federer from his visit to Wimbledon have broken the Internet. Wimbledon also shared a stunning picture of Federer on their official Facebook handle. In the picture, a dapper Federer can be seen walking with his security team. Wimbledon has captioned this picture as, “Vaathi Coming."

Wimbledon’s Facebook post has created tremendous buzz on social media and sent the fans of Thalapathy Vijay into a tizzy. Wimbledon’s Facebook post has been flooded with comments from Federer fans. Several fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment box and professed their love for the elegant tennis player. One fan wrote, “Real vaathi is back to Wimbledon."

Another Federer fan wrote, “South Indian takeover has reached even Wimbledon! Welcome home Maestro. Wimbledon seemed a bit dull without you." One fan explained the meaning of the word ‘Vaathi’ and wrote, “Nice to hear a Tamil word from Wimbledon. Vaathi means Master, Teacher or Professor. Tamil is the oldest surviving language in the world."

A fan page of Thalapathy Vijay tweeted the screenshot of Wimbledon’s Facebook post and wrote “The Reach of Vaathi Coming."

It is worth noting that the Twitter handle of Tottenham Hotspur India also used Vaathi Coming in one of their tweets two years ago.

