'Win-Win': Shefali Shah on Her Career After 5 Releases This Year

Although Shefali Shah claims to be “obsessed" with her work, none of her career decisions is motivated by a desire to be constantly visible on the big screen. The multi-talented actor has been in critically acclaimed productions such as the television series Human and Delhi Crime 2, the films Jalsa with Vidya Balan, Darlings with Alia Bhatt, and the newly released Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana.

In a recent interview Shefali said, “For the first time in my whole life, I had five releases that weren’t scheduled. In my entire life, I have never worked as much as I have in the last 12 months. I changed my name from Human to Jalsa to Doctor G. There is such a variety. I have no business understanding, but I don’t want to work only to get noticed," she added.

The actress claimed that because she is getting the chance to portray interesting parts, the current stage of her career is similar to a “win-win" scenario. She said, “It is a win-win. I think anybody who was offered Delhi Crime would blindly say yes."

Shefali stated she makes sure all of her characters are “distinctively different" in the TV shows Banegi Apni Baat and Hasratein as well as the movies Satya, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Gandhi, My Father, and Dil Dhadakne Do, among others.

“Every character needs to be a unique individual. Your memory isn’t of Shefali Shah; rather, it’s of a character, and that’s what I want" she added.

The 49-year-old actor expressed her gratitude to the filmmakers for being able to see behind her portrayal as a serious performance.

She said, “As an actor, I am happy I can break the thing that ‘she does serious roles’, Darlings was great and refreshing. Doctor G is a funny film but the character I am playing is very serious."

Shefali portrays Dr Nandini Srivastav in Doctor G. The actor expressed interest in the Anubhuti Kashyap-directed film’s script. The comedy-drama centres on Uday Gupta (Ayushmann), a young physician who finds himself the only male gynaecologist in a class filled exclusively with women.

She remarked, “I thought the script was incredibly humorous and it’s quite intriguing because you usually talk about women in a man’s world, and here you’re talking about men in a woman’s world."

Shefali stated that she will take some time off after Doctor G and begin working on new projects the following year. The two projects I have planned for next year are still in the scripting phase, so I’m just waiting.

