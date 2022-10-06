Wink Girl Priya Prakash Varrier is 'Jal Pari' in Bikini-Shorts Beach Combo

Actress and model Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation with her deadly wink in the film Oru Aadar Love. The actress, who has already captivated fans with her on-fleek expressions, has been making all the headlines for her charismatic photoshoots. Priya is an avid user of social media. She updates her fans on her whereabouts, either shelling out major fashion goals or sharing glimpses of her travel escapades.

Recently, the actress seems to be making the most of her time in the beautiful destination of Thailand. She has been giving sneak peeks of her travel diaries, making fans envious. Taking to Instagram, the 22-year-old yet again made all the heads turn with her cool, beach-ready pictures.

Slaying the bikini game, Priya can be seen donning a light blue bralette and a pair of black shorts. She sits on a boat overlooking the majestic emerald-green hills and shimmery blue waters. Priya struck a candid pose, looking at the distance, flashing a subtle smile flaunting her collarbone tattoo.

Letting her untamed curly hair fly in the sea breeze, the next frame captured the actress bathing in the relaxing waters of Thailand’s Phi Phi Islands. She seemed to soak in the beauty of the surroundings, closing her eyes and wading in the gleaming waters under the azure cloudy sky.

The pictures made the fans gush in the excitement of Priya’s stunning avatar. They took to her comment section to shower oodles of praise on her. “Jal pari (mermaid)" lavished one user. “Queen, love you a lot," exclaimed another.

However, Priya’s vacay snaps do not end here. Earlier, the model, and actress dropped another string of images on Instagram. Dressed in an orange bikini and distressed denim shorts, Priya was a sight to behold as she posed for the clicks standing in front of the crashing sea shore, flashing her million-dollar smile. Check out the pictures below.

On the work front, Priya was last seen in the film Ishq where she was cast opposite Teja Sajja. She will next star in director Prasanth Mumbully’s suspense-thriller Sridevi Bungalow.

