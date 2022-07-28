'Winter Soldier' Sebastian Stan Leaves Fans Stunned With His Transformation in 'A Different Man'

You have witnessed him play the mighty Winter Soldier aka Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And now, Sebastian Stan will soon blow your minds away again with his upcoming film A Different Man. This time, it will not just be his performance, his stunning transformation has left fans mesmerized. Stan recently released a picture of his character Edward on his official Instagram account.

In the pic, the actor is almost entirely covered in prosthetics to give the appearance of a facial deformity. Although a man with facial reconstruction surgery is central to the movie's plot, it's not clear what part of the movie this photo is from.

Directed by Aaron Schimberg of Chained for Life fame and produced by A24, A Different Man tells the story of Edward, an outcast seeking a new start in life. After undergoing facial reconstruction surgery, he develops an obsession with the actor playing him in a theatre piece based on his past life. The movie's script will also be written by Schimberg, and shooting will start the following month. The movie also stars Renate Reinsve, in addition to Stan.

Mike Marino was in charge of creating the prosthetics for A Different Man. For Matt Reeves' The Batman, Marino had received praise for converting Colin Farrell into the Penguin. Among his credits are Joker, The Irishman, and Coming 2 America.

Sebastian Stan is having a successful year so far. The actor not only received high accolades for his portrayal of Tommy Lee in the Pam & Tommy miniseries on Hulu, but he also starred in the comedy-thriller Fresh. He will next be seen in Benajmin Caron's comedy-thriller Sharper, which also stars Julianne Moore, Justice Smith, Briana Middleton, and John Lithgow.

