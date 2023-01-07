‘Wish Granted’: Uorfi Javed Wears Handcuffs, Hits Back At Haters In Cryptic Post

Uorfi Javed never leaves an opportunity to make heads turn with her unconventional and experimental fashion choices. The social media sensation becomes the target of trolls every time she makes a public appearance or drops bold pictures of herself on social media.

Recently, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant landed in troubled waters for stepping out in public in a risqué outfit. The state president of Maharashtra’s Mahila Morcha of BJP, Chitra Wagh, lodged an official complaint against Uorfi, demanding her immediate arrest. After a heated exchange on Twitter, Uorfi dropped another IG reel where she seemingly took a dig at Chitra and the complaints filed against her.

Unaffected by the harsh criticisms, the fashionista shared a video of herself donning skimpy black lingerie. The actress paired her dauntless avatar with a sleek and long braid, styled by a silver accessory. She added the perfect glamour to her eyes by sporting a stunning smokey eye look with winged eyeliner. A shade of bold and vibrant maroon lipstick completed her glammed-up makeup.

However, it was something else that grabbed the attention of social media users. In the video clip, Uorfi was seen wearing handcuffs as she struck some bold poses, appearing to deliberately flaunt the cuffs. Along with sharing the post, the 25-year-old penned a cryptic caption, which read, “Y’all really wanted to see me in handcuffs. Right? Wish granted."

The now-viral clip was quick to become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Some of her admirers even extended their support to Uorfi in the comments. “You look damn hot Urfi..!!! Just be as you are…!! Don’t change for the world. Let the world change for youu. I am with you gorgeous," asserted one fan. Another remarked, “LOVE THIS GIRL." A third user said, “Queen of puns."

Not so long ago, Uorfi Javed irked the BJP leader when she appeared in the streets of Mumbai wearing an elaborate, diamond-and-stone-encrusted necklace sans a top underneath. After being accused of “indulging in nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai" by Chitra Wagh, Uorfi, in a series of tweets, stated that she had no fear of getting arrested. In fact, she pointed out faults in the political party, alleging them of harassment.

