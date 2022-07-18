With 10 Million Views, Ravi Teja’s Ramarao on Duty Trailer Trends on YouTube

Ravi Teja’s upcoming movie Ramarao on Duty is all set to hit the theatres soon. Meanwhile, the team released the trailer, and within one day of its release, the trailer received more than 10 million views on YouTube, a first in Ravi Teja’s career. The makers have also released a new poster expressing their happiness. Currently, this trailer is trending on social media.

This trailer is impressive with interesting scenes starting with the dialogue. Ravi Teja portrayed an energetic entry and increased the excitement for the film. “I have done my duty to provide justice as per the laws of a government, from now on as Rama Rao, I will do my duty for Dharma," this dialogue shows how strong his role is going to be in the movie. Similarly, the romantic scenes of the film are also highlighted in the video.

SLV Cinemas also tweeted a poster of the movie. Along with it, they wrote, “Tricky Officer Rama Rao Strikes Big. Rama Rao On Duty Trailer is the Highest viewed Trailer in 24 hours for Mass Maharaja with 11M+views."

The film, written and directed by Sarath Mandava, has been bankrolled by SLV Cinemas and RT Team Works. The technical team of Ramarao on Duty ensembles Sam CS as music director soundtracks. Sathyan Sooryan ISC and Praveen KL have handled the cinematography and editing respectively. The movie stars Divyansha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, and Venu Thottempudi.

The film revolves around Ramarao (Teja), an honest civil servant on a mission to eradicate corruption to help people suffering from poverty. The movie is scheduled to be released theatrically on July 29.

