With 4 Songs Crossing 100 Million Views, Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj Rules On YouTube

Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj has delivered several chartbusters is something most of us know. But that’s not it. Her popularity on YouTube has touched new heights. Not one or two, but Shilpi’s four tracks have crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

Recently, she was seen celebrating her success in Dubai with her team. Film Producer Ratnakar Kumar shared a video on Instagram where they can be seen cutting a cake together and enjoying the moment.

While sharing the video he wrote, “Celebrating the grand success of Shilp’s four back-to-back hits in Dubai. Thank you everyone for joining in the celebrations and congratulations to the entire team for Crossing 100+ Million Views." He mentioned the song names which were Garaiya Machhari, Godanwa, Raja Ji Khoon Kaida & Reliya Re.

Producer Ratnakar Kumar, actor Sanjay Pandey, singer Shilpi Raj, singer-actor Vijay Chauhan, Kuldeep Srivastava, Shweta Mahara, Mahi Srivastava, Ayesha Kashyap, Parag Patil, Rohit Singh Matru, Kundan Bhardwaj, Ved Sharma, Director Sumit Bhardwaj, RR Prince, Goldie-Bobby, Upendra Sirsat, Amit Sinha, Manoj Singh, Omprakash, Lokesh Mishra, Bikesh Mishra and many others attended the function.

On this occasion, everyone, along with Shilpi Raj, sang all four songs and danced to no end. Sharing this happy moment, producer Ratnakar Kumar said, “Shilpi Raj is one such female singer whose songs keep their hold in India and Global top charts. It is a matter of pride for us. Shilpi is preparing her songs for the film".

Bhojpuri cinema is expanding and making its inroads into different parts of the country. Bhojpuri songs are the new trend at birthday parties, wedding functions and other get-togethers.

