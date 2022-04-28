With a Bright Smile, Sunitha Upadrashta Poses in Her Gorgeous Silk Saree. Check Pics

Telugu Singer Sunitha needs no introduction to the world of music. She keeps treating her fans with new pictures on social media from time to time. Sunitha recently uploaded a picture in a yellow silk saree wherein she is posing for the camera with a bright smile. The picture went viral on social media. Her fans loved her picture and appreciated her smile.

With the picture, she wrote, “It’s essential to take out little time for ourselves from our busy schedules just to rejuvenate, to share the laughter!" Comments started pouring in soon after the picture was posted. One of her fans commented, “Happiness Unlimited", while another one wrote, “Your smile is so beautiful". And others followed the trend. The picture got 32k likes on Instagram.

Advertisement

Sunitha is quite active on social media and has 522k followers on her Instagram. A few days ago, she posted another picture on her Instagram where she is posing with the mangoes. She captioned the photo, “Blessed with my first crop". The post got 35k likes.

Sunitha, an Indian playback singer and voiceover artist, primarily works in Telugu films. She is a recipient of nine Nandi Awards and two Filmfare Awards South in various categories. She also received a National Award from All India Radio under the light music category when she was 15 years old.

She received her first Nandi award in the year 1999 and bagged Nandi Awards in a row for the years 2002 to 2006 and again for the years 2010 to 2012. She was also honoured with Lata Mangeshkar Best Singer Award for 2011 by the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisement

Sunitha’s singing career began in the year 1995 with the movie Gulabi and established her as a leading playback singer in the Telugu film industry. In 2021, she sang the song Annayya from the film Bro, which was a major hit and received 1.4 million views on YouTube.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.