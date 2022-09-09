With Brahmastra in Theatres, This Unique Nagarjuna Record in Hindi Films is Here to Stay

Brahmastra, one of the biggest films of the year, has hit the theatres after an extensive promotional campaign. The Ayan Mukerji film has an ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy among others. Nagarjuna, one of the top leading men in the Telugu film industry, made a comeback to Hindi films with Brahmastra after a long hiatus. However, did you know that Nagarjuna holds a unique record?

Nagarjuna holds the record of a Telugu star appearing in the highest number of Hindi films. Although contemporary stars like Chiranjeevi and Daggubati Venkatesh have also done a bunch of Hindi films, Nagarjuna outnumbers them in this regard. Let us take a look at some of the Hindi films Nagarjuna appeared in.

Shiva

This Ram Gopal Varma directorial marked the actor’s debut in Hindi films. This political crime thriller was a remake of Varma’s own Telugu film Siva which also had Nagarjuna in the lead role.

Khuda Gawah

One of the most expensive films of the early 90s, Khuda Gawah directed by Mukul Anand had Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, playing a Pathan from Afghanistan. Nagarjuna played an important supporting character in the film.

Drohi

Drohi was a bilingual film made by Ram Gopal Varma both in Telugu and Hindi with the Telugu version called Antham. It was a neo-noir crime film that received widespread acclaim for its innovative technique of filmmaking.

Criminal

One of Nagarjuna’s best-known Hindi films, immortalised by the timeless classic melody ‘Tum Mile Dil Khile’ by Kumar Sanu. This Mahesh Bhatt directorial was also simultaneously made in Hindi and Telugu and was a thrilling murder mystery.

Mr Bechara

Mr Bechara was a romantic action film directed by K Bhagyaraj and starring Anil Kapoor in the lead. Nagarjuna played a supporting role in the film.

Angaarey

Another Mahesh Bhatt directorial, had both Nagarjuna and Akshay Kumar as the leading men, fighting it out in this all-out action film.

Zakhm

Mahesh Bhatt once again repeated his favourite Telugu actor in Zakhm. Zakhm was different from his heroic onscreen persona and told a heartfelt story of a mother and son caught between politics of religion. Nagarjuna played the father of the protagonist, played by both Kunal Khemu and Ajay Devgn as a child and adult respectively.

Agni Varsha

This epic film directed by Arjun Sajnani was an adaptation of a play by Girish Karnad based on the Mahabharat. Having an ensemble cast, Nagarjuna played an antagonistic role in the film.

LOC Kargil

This JP Dutta war film is quite famous to have a large number of the leading actor in the cast and is probably one of the films with the largest cast. Nagarjuna essayed the role of Major Padmapani Acharya in the film which would prove to be his last Bollywood role before appearing in Brahmastra almost 2 decades later.

