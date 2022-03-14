With Breathtaking BTS Visuals, Kamal Haasan Announce Release Date of Vikram -- Watch

Sharing a behind-the-scenes video of Vikram, Kamal Haasan on Monday announced the release date of his upcoming action-drama. The film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on June 3. Announcing the release date of the project, Kamal wrote, “I am waiting with bated breath for our “Vikram" to release world over, in theatres on June 3rd, 2022. #VikramFromJune3."

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the promising action thriller also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles. The BTS visuals have created a sensational buzz around the film as it provides a glimpse of the humongous scale of the new project.

Take a look:

The shooting of Vikram was wrapped recently after 110 days of rigorous work. Reportedly, Kamal Haasan had opted out as the host of Bigg Boss Ultimate to fulfil his shooting commitments to the film.

Bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, Vikram also has Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in supporting roles. In Vikram, mainly headlined by Kamal Haasan, the actor will be seen playing the role of a police officer.

The music and background score for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. For the unversed, it is the second collaboration of Anirudh Ravichander, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Kamal Haasan after Master and Indian 2.

The digital and satellite rights of the film have been sold at a whopping price of Rs. 112 crores. It is known that the deal has almost covered the film’s budget.

On the work front, Kamal Hassan will also be seen in Indian 2 directed by S. Shankar. Bankrolled by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions, Indian 2 is a sequel to S Shankar’s 1996 film Indian.

