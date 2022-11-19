With Disappointing Collection, Payal Rajput’s Ginna Tanks At The Box Office

Payal Rajput was recently seen in the Telugu film Ginna, which was released in theatres on October 21. While her Kannada film Head Bush, which also hit the big screen on the same day, performed well at the box office, Payal’s Ginna saw a disastrous run at the ticket booth. Having been reportedly produced on a budget of Rs 20-25 crores, the Eeshaan Suryaah directorial managed to collect only Rs 2.10 crores, making it a flop film.

Besides Payal Rajput, Ginna also starred Vishnu Manchu and Sunny Leone in lead roles. The horror action romantic film has been jointly produced by AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory banners. The screenplay of the film was penned by G Nageshwara while Devi Sri Prasad composed its music. And, Ginna’s cinematography was carried out by Chota K Naidu.

The plot of the film revolves around Ginna, played by Vishnu, who lives in a small village. He plans to target Renuka, an NRI, played by Sunny, to pay his loans along with his girlfriend, Swathi, played by Payal.

Payal Rajput rose to popularity with the 2018 film RX 100. Till now, the actress has appeared in many hit films, including Disco Raja, Venky Mama, and Ishqaa, among others. She also made her debut in Bollywood with the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding. In addition to Hindi and South films, Payal has also appeared in Punjabi movies like Channa Mereya, Mr & Mrs 420 Returns, and Shava Ni Girdhari Lal.

Meanwhile, Payal Rajput has a couple of films in the pipeline. She will next be seen in Angel, directed by KS Adhiyaman, and Kirathaka, helmed by Veera Bhadram. Both films are currently in the production phase. While Angel is a Tamil film, Kirathaka is a Telugu film.

