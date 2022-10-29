With Diwali Pics, Tejaswini Pandit Explains Why her Sister Gets Angry At Her

Marathi actress Tejaswini Pandit has cemented a special place in the hearts of many with films and television shows like Tu Hi Re, Samantar, and Mee Sindhutai Sapkal to list a few. Similar to many celebrities from the Marathi film and television fraternity, Tejaswini has also celebrated Diwali with fun and vigor. However, unlike others, she shared her Diwali photos after a considerable amount of time when people are trying to overcome post-Diwali blues.

Besides sharing the streak of festive pictures on Instagram, Tejaswini also penned a long note opening up on why she was late in posting the photos. The 36-year-old also narrated in short why her elder sister gets irritated with her sometimes.

“I rarely click photos… And the post is less than that. Now my elder sister shouted “you only increase the memory of your phone, you don’t post photos and even not in time," she revealed.

“What’s the hurry I’m saying? I still have a few close ones, I missed them. But sharing some happy moments with you… I’m not afraid of my sister at all," she concluded her post.

Tejaswini seemed to rekindle the Diwali vibes, decked up in a royal blue kanjeevaram silk saree having a heavily embroidered golden blouse. She clubbed her traditional look with a pair of signature jhumkas, gold bangles, and a striking Maharashtrian Nath. Rounding off her Diwali attire with a small blue bindi, the actress was seen flashing her adorable smile while posing with her family members.

The next few images captured Tejaswini in a festive mood as she clicked some adorable pictures with her kin, flaunting her house decorated with diyas, lamps, rangolis, and flowers. She even put up images of a plethora of sweets in her post which is mandatory in every Diwali celebration.

Fans showered the actress with compliments the moment the pictures surfaced on the Internet. While some went all hearts in the comments others wished her a Happy Diwali.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejaswini is currently waiting for the release of her web series, Athang. She has worn the producer’s cap for the upcoming thriller series. The nail-biting teaser has already grabbed the eyeballs in no time. Starring Bhagyashree Milind, Nivedita Joshi Saraf, Dhairya, Urmila Kothare, and Sandip Khare, Athang will release on the OTT platform soon.

