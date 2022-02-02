With Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Suriya To Return To Theatres After 2 Years on This Date

Suriya-starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan has a release date, and it’s notthat far. The will hit the big screens on March 10. For the uninitiated, Etharkkum Thunindhavan will be Suriya’s first release in theatres in over two years. Written and directed by Pandiraj, the film is in the production stage. Etharkkum Thunindhavan, too, is set in a rural backdrop, much like Pandiraj’s previous projects. In addition, he has added a lot of action scenes to the film.

Sun Pictures shared a poster featuring Suriya in an intense look. The actor is also holding a machete.

“#EtharkkumThunindhavan is releasing on March 10th, 2022! See you soon in theatres!

@sooriofficial #ETfromMarch10 #ET," the Tweet read.

Gang Leader fame Priyanka Arul Mohan is the female lead opposite Surya. The film is being billed as a full-action entertainer. Ratnavelu is providing cinematography. Meanwhile, Iman is offering music.

Suriya, who has not had much success in the last few years, released his hit film Soorarai Pottru on Amazon Prime instead of in theatres. The film directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya emerged as a super hit. The official Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru with Akshay Kumar has been announced.

Later, the actor released Jai Bhim on Amazon prime. The film gave him an international level of recognition.

The courtroom drama went on to become the highest-rated movie on IMDB (Indian Movie Data Base). The film received a combined IMDB rating of 9.6 / 10. Picked up this spot with 53K Likes. A classic film like The Shashank Redemption dropped to second place with a worldwide rating of 9.3 / 10.

Overall, Suriya is looking to hit the box office once again with the theatrical release of ET after two consecutive OTT releases.

