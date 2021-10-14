With Growing Popularity, Tollywood Heroes Charging Exorbitant Amount for Films

The more popular a hero, the more money he gets for a film. The trend is the same in the Telugu industry as well. There was a time when heroes were paid between Rs 12 to 15 crore per film in the Telugu industry. However, with the time and success of Telugu films, the money an actor charges for a film has also gone up significantly. In the past some time, some Telugu movies and heroes have not just become popular in the entire country but established a fanbase. Now, this has led to an increase in their remuneration.

Starting with Prabhas, it is said that the Bahubali star is receiving over Rs 100 cr per film. Pawan Kalyan reportedly charges more than Rs 50 crore for each of his projects. Superstar Mahesh Babu is taking around 55 crores, according to reports, while NTR junior is getting more than Rs 45 crore for his upcoming film RRR.

Advertisement

Ram Charan is said to be receiving remuneration of around Rs 45 crore while Chiranjeevi reportedly takes Rs 50 crores for each film he plays a lead role in.

Another star, Allu Arjun, is being paid over Rs 60 crores for both parts of his upcoming film Pushpa. Balakrishna is said to be taking around Rs 11 crore for his film Akhanda while Nagarjuna is reportedly taking up to Rs 7 crore per film.

Venkatesh is estimated to be taking Rs 7 crore per film and Vijay Devarakonda is reportedly charging Rs 10 crores per film. Nani, according to reports, charges up to Rs 8 crore rupees per film While Ravi Teja will be charging Rs 13 crores for ‘Khiladi’. Varun Tej is said to be taking 8 crores while Sharwanand is taking more than 5 crores per film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.