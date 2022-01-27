With His Songs, Police Wala Rapper Jeevan Kumar Wants to Inspire Youth to Join Army

Jeevan Kumar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police jawan, who recently appeared on the reality show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan on Colors TV, is now a national sensation. The Police Wala Rapper has won hearts after singing a patriotic song in a recent episode, making even judges Karan Johar, Mithun Chakraborty and Parneeti Chopra groove on the beats of Bharat Mata ki Jai… Jai Hind Jai Hind.

Media reports also claim that the Director-General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 along with a certificate of appreciation as an honour to Jeevan Kumar.

DGP J&K, Dilbag Singh said, “Jeevan has managed to exhibit his talent along with his official duties. He is promoting the spirit of commitment of Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces which are ensuring peace and patriotism."

Jeevan’s video on the internet was first shared by Twitter user Aditya Raj Kaul and it has since garnered more than 17000 views so far.

Jeevan Kumar, 26, joined Indian Reserve Police Force in 2018, and he loves listening to music. His fascination for rap songs started when he heard a rap song for the first time. Jeevan said that he always wanted to serve the nation

The jawan said, “Whether it is the war against terror in Kashmir or the responsibility of maintaining peace in my state, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has always led from the front. Wearing the uniform is a matter of immense pride for me and I want to motivate the youth with my songs and encourage them to join the Indian Army and Police services."

Jeevan said that he writes his songs and uploads them on his YouTube channel. He said, “It is my hobby to sing and listen to rap songs while I am on my police duty. My seniors have always encouraged me and I want to thank our DGP Saab of Jammu and Kashmir. He is no less than my family, my ideal. His support has pushed me ahead in my life."

