With Karthi's Sardar, Actor Laila to Make Comeback in Kollywood After 16 Years

Actor Laila, who is known for her performances in films like Pithamagan, Kanda Naal Mudhal, and Ullam Ketkumae, is all set to return to acting in a Tamil film after a 16-year hiatus.

Laila will be seen essaying an important role in Karthi’s upcoming film Sardar. According to reports, she has already shot for the film for more than 15 days. Laila was last seen in a Kollywood film in 2006 when she made a cameo appearance in Ajith’s Thirupathi.

Laila made her debut with the Telugu film Egire Paavurama, which was released in 1996. The film was directed by S. V. Krishna Reddy.

After Egire Paavurama, Laila started recieving offers from prominent directors to feature in Tamil films. However, she declined to act in films such as Dharma Chakkaram and Kadhal Palli by K. S. Ravikumar and Pavithran respectively.

Her role in the movie Ullam Ketkumae was lauded by the audience. Laila became one of the most successful Tamil leading ladies for a brief time. Laila married Mehdi, an Irani businessman, on 6 January 2006.

She settled down in Mumbai after her marriage. Laila has also appeared as the judge on the reality TV show Dance Jodi Dance Juniors, which aired on Zee Tamil.

She made a guest appearance in the Tamil TV show Gokulathil Seethai in which she played herself. In 2019, Laila was expected to make her comeback with the thriller Alice, which had Raiza Wilson in the lead role, but the film did not take off.

Meanwhile, Sardar is billed as a spy crime thriller, written and directed by P. S. Mithran. S. Lakshman Kumar has produced Sardar under the banner of Prince Pictures. The film will feature Karthi in dual roles.

Raashi Khanna has been cast as the female lead in the film. Sardar also marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey.

