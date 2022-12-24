With Latest Pics, Anchor Syamala Takes Instagram by Storm

Syamala is among one of the most loved anchors in the Telugu industry. She made a name for herself with her exceptional talent and recently shared a few pictures, creating a stir on the Internet. She is an avid social media user and often posts videos and photos that go viral.

Syamala is celebrating Christmas and has shared pictures of the same. While sharing her post, Syamala captioned it, “It’s beginning to look a lot like #Christmas #GoodMorning Insta family".

In the recently shared photos, the actress can be seen dressed in a white top, which she paired with blue denim and a Santa Claus cap. Just as the actress shared her photos, several social media users showered their love and admiration in the comment section.

She has also shared photos in which she can be seen donning a red top with a red color lower. The actress completed her outfit with a red Santa Claus cap.

Check out the photos here

Anchor Shyamala who became a celebrity through Bigg Boss 2 amassed a good fan following on social media. She can captivate everyone with her beauty and charm. Besides working as an anchor for many film events, she also runs her own YouTube channel.

She is also impressing her fans with her beauty and acting on the silver screen. Syamala married Narasimha Reddy, who worked as her co-artist in TV shows and recently the duo made headlines for foraying into politics.

