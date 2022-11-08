With Message For Fans, Samantha Reshares Video Of Her Cutouts For Yashoda Promotions

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the news ever since she disclosed last week that she had been diagnosed with Myositis, a rare autoimmune condition. Both fans and her industry colleagues have reached out to her and wished her a speedy recovery, including Megastar Chiranjeevi, who penned a heartfelt get-well-soon note for her.

However, the dedicated and committed professional that she is, Samantha has decided to go ahead with the promotions of her upcoming film Yashoda, even through her ailment. She even posted a few pictures of herself after the diagnosis on Instagram with a motivating caption on overcoming odds and adding “See you on November 11", which is when Yashoda is releasing.

Meanwhile, fans of Samantha have been showing full support to her during her trying times and have come up with a new way to promote her upcoming Yashoda. Huge cutouts of the actress have been made and put on display all around Sudarshan Theater in Hyderabad.

One of Samantha’s many fan accounts has shared a video of the area around Sudarshan Theatre, displaying all the huge cutouts. It caught the attention of the actress who reshared it and said, “So touched. I love You".

Yashoda is a science fiction thriller directed by Hari-Harish and stars Samantha along with Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar among others. The plot revolves around surrogacy and the cinematography and editing were performed by M Sukumar and Marthand K Venkatesh respectively. Other projects that the actress has includes the series Citadel opposite Varun Dhawan, the Indian spinoff of the American science fiction drama of the same name.

