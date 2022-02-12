With New Poster of Naane Varuven, Selvaraghavan Confirms Dhanush's Double Role in Film

The next schedule of Dhanush’s Naane Varuven, helmed by his brother and ace director Selvaraghavan, is underway. The film has had tremendous buzz surrounding it from the beginning. In light of this, a new poster for the film has been unveiled.

The poster depicts two faces for the two-time National Award winner, hinting that his character will go through a couple of shifts throughout the storyline.

There were speculations that Dhanush would essay a double role in the film. Confirming the rumours, the makers have shared a new poster that reveals Dhanush’s dual character.

The one part of the poster shows that the actor has spiked hair and is clean-shaven. It seems like he will be playing a youngster. In the other half of the picture, he is a bearded man with spectacles. Both of these appearances are equally effective. Fans of the celebrity will be in for a double treat.

The phrase ‘Duo: An Epic Journey’ adds to the intrigue, raising curiosity about what those conditions are going to be and how Dhanush will carry the appearances on screen.

Naane Varuven, helmed by Selvaraghavan, is a psychological thriller. In addition to Dhanush, Indhuja Ravichander plays a prominent role in the film, bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the name of V Creations. The soundtrack has been arranged by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Selvaraghavan recently revealed via his social media account that the music score for the film was finished.

Naane Varuven is a momentous film for Dhanush-Selvaraghavan fans since it marks the siblings’ first collaboration in over a decade. Previously, the two collaborated on Kadhal Kondaen, Thulluvadho Illamai, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna. The film will hit theatres by the end of the year.

