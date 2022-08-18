With Picture Featuring Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran Announces Lucifer 2

Malayalam actor-director Prithviraj ’s next directorial, a sequel to Lucifer, has been formally launched. The star recently shared a photograph of himself alongside the core team of the project, which has been titled Empuraan. “#L2E. Team," Prithviraj captioned the picture which featured Lucifer’s lead Mohanlal, writer Murali Gopy and producer Marcus Antonius Perumbavoor.

The makers additionally posted a video of Prithviraj, Mohanlal, Murali, and Marcus Antonius discussing the venture. Prithviraj noted that Empuraan is going to be a full-fledged commercial entertainer that may cater to all sections of the audience. Prithviraj said, “The huge success you gave for Lucifer has given us more confidence to dream big for Empuraan."

Prithviraj earlier revealed that he was meeting Mohanlal to discuss the main points of the project before the latter went abroad for an extended shoot schedule. Empuraan was declared in 2019 right after Lucifer became a huge hit.

It became the first film in the history of Malayalam cinema to breach the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. The director and producers wasted no time to seize the opportunity to declare the sequel to Lucifer. However, due to Covid, the project got delayed.

Mohanlal said that the sequel was a challenge for them. He said, “We want Empuraan to be bigger than Lucifer. And there are all possibilities in this project for that to happen. It’s a big film and we will be shooting in various other countries."

Lucifer was set in the backdrop of Kerala politics. It followed the story of Stephen Nedumpally, whose role was played by Mohanlal. Stephen tries to save his foster father’s family from a multitude of problems. The final reveal, however, changed the whole plot.

The change was the main attraction which made the audience love it. In the end, it appeared as if Stephen was an international mafia overlord, who goes by the name Khureshi Ab’raam.

