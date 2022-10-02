With Priyanka Chahar, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Tina Dutta- Is It Time for TV Baahus to Shine In Bigg Boss 16?

Bigg Boss is always known to bring different people together and lock them inside the house. Every year, we have not just the most popular TV personalities, but also politicians, upcoming stars, singers and other celebs locked up together, and given the task to survive for as many as 4-5 months without their loved ones and even without means to communicate with the outside world. This year too, there is no exception. We have influencer Adbu Rozik, we have fallen-from-grace director Sajid Khan, and we also have dancing star Gori Nagori and singer MC Stan. However, there is no denying that the show this year boasts of bringing some of the most popular bahus together inside.

In Bigg Boss 16, we have some of the most popular female stars together on the show. We are talking about Imlie actor Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Chhoti Sardaarni’s Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Udaariyaan’s Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who is with co-star Ankit Gupta. Not to forget, we have Uttaran stars and the total ‘bahu bani babes’ actors- Tinaa Dutta and Sreejita De. With that, it has become difficult to even predict who might have more fan following and who audiences are more excited to see on the show.

Looking at the winners of the past seasons, there is no denying that TV celebs get an upper hand, and sweep the trophy most of the times. The female TV stars of the year undoubtedly have immense appeal, and it is safe to say that if they play consistently and well, they might easily make their way to the finale.

But, like every year, we are also looking forward to see who wins our hearts and carves a niche for themselves amongst the audiences. This year, with all the contestants, it would be very exciting to see the turn of events inside the house.

Who are you rooting for to win the season? It might be too early to predict, but all we can hope is to see a great season that doesn’t turn thanda or stretch too much.

