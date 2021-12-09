With Riteish Deshmukh's Directorial Debut, Wife Genelia to Return To Films After 10 Years

Actor Riteish Deshmukh is all set to enter the field of direction now. The actor will make his directorial debut with the Marathi film Ved, he shared it in a Facebook post. Touted to be a romantic drama, the film features Riteish, his wife and actor Genelia Deshmukh, and Jiya Shankar.

Sharing a series of posters of the film on his Facebook account, Riteish wrote, “After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time.

“As I direct my first Marathi film, I humbly ask you all for your good wishes and blessings. Be a part of this journey, be a part of this madness. वेड (Madness)."

With Riteish’s Marathi directorial debut, his wife Genelia Deshmukh is also making a comeback to acting after 10 years. The film also marks Genelia’s debut in the Marathi film industry.

Genelia has also shared on her Instagram account a video wherein the cast and crew of the film are preparing for the shoot. The video also features Genelia in a brick red suit and Riteish performing the pooja before commencing the shoot. Genelia has delivered hit films in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Sharing the video, Genelia penned a long note saying that she is blessed to be part of movies in so many languages. Being born in Maharashtra, Genelia said she always yearned to do a Marathi film.

“And then this happened - My first Marathi film, me coming back to acting after 10 long years and being part of a dream where my husband Riteish Deshmukh directs for the first time," a part of the caption read.

Riteish and Genelia are ardent social media users. Following Instagram trends, the couple shares funny and engaging reels on their respective social media handles.

