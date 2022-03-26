With RRR, Jr NTR Achieves This Rare Feat

With the massive success of RRR, Jr NTR has created a record that even the likes Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun, have not achieved in Tollywood.

NTR’s last six films have been hit. Only Nani has delivered six back-to-back hit films.

Temper (2015), Nannaku Prematho, and Janatha Garagem, released in 2016. Jai Lava Kusa in 2017, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava in 2018, and now RRR. All these films featuring Jr NTR have minted massive sums at the box office.

The spree started with Puri Jagannadh’s directorial Temper. The film also had Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj alongside Jr NTR.

Jr NTR’s performance was praised by the critics and Temper went on to make Rs 74 crores at the box office.

Nannaku Prematho, released in 2016, was written and directed by Sukumar. The critically and commercially hit Jr NTR starrer minted Rs 127.2 crores at the box office.

Jr NTR and Mohanlal starrer Janatha Garage, written and directed by Koratala Siva, was made on a budget of Rs 45- 50 crores. The film made Rs 135.45 crores at the box office. It also featured Samantha and Nithya Menen.

Jr NTR’s next Jai Lava Kusa featured him in a triple role. The film depicts Jai, Lava, and Kusa, three identical triplets who are separated at a young age and take various routes in life. Jai becomes a criminal, Kusa becomes a small-time thief, and Lava into a bank manager. The film was a smash hit and made Rs 150 crores at the box office.

Jr NTR’s Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava released in 2018. It had earned Rs 165 crores at the box office.

Jr NTR’s latest release is RRR. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus has set the cash register ringing across the world. The film has minted Rs 257 crores globally on its release day itself.

The film features Jr NTR alongside Ram Charan in the lead role.

