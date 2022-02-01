With RRR Release Date Out, Several Ravi Teja-Starrers Likely To Be Pushed To Avoid Clash

With the new release date of the much-awaited film, RRR declared, several projects of actor Ravi Teja are likely to be pushed. The makers of SS Rajamouli directorial RRR starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt have announced that the film will be released in theatres on March 25, 2022.

A total of five films starring Ravi Teja in the lead role are scheduled for release this year. Of these, four are set to be released between February 14 and April 14, 2022. Trade analysts who track film business at the box office are of the view that the release date of Ravi Teja’s upcoming films will be pushed.

Ravi Teja’s Khiladi, directed by Ramesh Varma, is set for a theatrical release on February 11, 2022. In the film, Ravi Teja will be seen sharing the screen with Meenakshi Chaudhary. Many songs from the movie have impressed fans.

Next, Rama Rao on Duty is all set to hit the big screens on March 25, 2022. It is directed by Sarath Mandava. Ravi Teja will be seen alongside Divyansha Kaushik in the film.

On April 14, 2022, Ravi Teja’s film Dhamaka will be released in theatres. The action-romance film has been directed by Trinathrao Nakkina. Tiger Nageswara Rao, directed by Vamsi Krishna, will also be released the same day.

Ravanasura will be the fifth film of Ravi Teja which will be released this year in theatres. It will be out on September 30. The film is directed by Sudheer Varma.

Trade analysts say that Ravi Teja’s films scheduled for release in March and April will be pushed. However, the makers of these films are yet to make such announcements.

