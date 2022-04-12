With RRR, SS Rajamouli Gets This One of a Kind Record to His Name. Find Out Here

Director S.S. Rajamouli has become one of the most prominent filmmakers in the country. First, the Baahubali franchise and now RRR showcased his limitless imagination and the uncanny ability to create a grand visual spectacle for the audience.

The film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan has crossed the Rs 1000-crore mark worldwide within 16 days of its release. The mind-blowing fact is that the film has achieved this stunning success despite a raging pandemic.

S.S. Rajamouli now has the bragging rights of being arguably the most successful Indian filmmaker. Rajamouli is the only Indian director to have two back to back 1000 crore films. Rajamouli also has the most titles in the Top 10 list of Indian films worldwide. He truly has created worldwide box office history.

Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR, is on a record-breaking spree. RRR now has the record of having the biggest first-day opening in the history of Indian cinema with a gross collection of over Rs 223 crore worldwide. Rajamouli broke his record set by Baahubali: The Conclusion, which had collected Rs 217 crore worldwide on its opening day.

The Hindi version of RRR alone has grossed over Rs 200 crore and will likely cross over Rs 250 crore at the box office. RRR has also crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in the Nizam region alone. It has become the only film to have crossed double figures in a single territory/ state.

Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt also play important roles in the film. SS Rajamouli has an upcoming project with Mahesh Babu and he will start shooting for the same by the end of 2022.

