With Rs 200 Cr, Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home Highest Grosser of 2021 in India

Actor Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box office. The Marvel film has managed to achieve the feat despite restrictions in cinema halls in some cities due to the rising Covid-19 cases and tough competition from Indian films like 83 and Pushpa: The Rise. Directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in theatres on December 16, 2021, and it is still running well.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a Tweet on Monday, shared the box office figures of Spider-Man: No Way Home. He said the film has minted Rs 202.34 crore in India so far. Last week, the film earned 3 crores on Friday, 4.92 crores on Saturday and 4.75 crores on Sunday, he said.

Advertisement

With a collection of Rs 202.34 crore, the film has become the highest-grossing film in India in the year 2021. The film had earned a whopping Rs 100 crores in the first 10 days of its release in four languages English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has also become the first pandemic-era movie to leap past USD 1 billion at the global box office after 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It is also a top-grossing film of 2021, streaking past China’s The Battle at Lake Changjin (USD 902 million) and the 25th James Bond film (and Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007), No Time to Die, which has grossed USD 774 million globally.

Advertisement

Made under the banner of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Jamie Foxx.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.