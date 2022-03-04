With Special Video, Kushal Badrike Wishes Bhau Kadam on His Birthday. Fans Love it

Leading Marathi actor-comedian Bhalchandra Kadam, affectionately known as Bhau Kadam, celebrated his 49th birthday on Thursday. The actor has been a part of more than 500 dramas and several successful TV shows. On this special day, his fans and colleagues in the Marathi industry extended warm wishes to the actor.

However, the most entertaining wish came from actor Kushal Badrike. Kushal and Bhau are working together currently in the TV series Chala Hawa Yeu Dya.

On Instagram, Kushal shared a video in which he looks sad initially. It was followed by him panning the camera to Bhau who was sleeping beside him. Kushal wrote the caption in Marathi which, when translated, reads," The only person in my life who can take the place of a sweetheart is Bhau Kadam, Happy Birthday to you, my dear friend, how my sweetheart wakes you up."

Fans and colleagues of both the actors had a good laugh in the comment section. They could not help praising the comic timing of both actors. Sharmmila Rajaram Shinde also couldn’t help laughing and wishing Bhau.

Kushal and Bhau have also been seen in the film Pandu. The film narrates the story of two comedians Pandu and Mahadu who join the police force after being recommended by Babasaheb Pathare. Both differ in the way they work. While Pandu is an honest cop, Mahadu is not.

Things went well in their lives until they got to know the plot to kill Babasaheb. Whether they will be able to save Babasaheb or not forms the premise of the film. Pandu has been written and directed by Viju Mane.

Their current TV show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya is in a talk show format. The TV series has been well received by the audience, and its comic acts have also been praised a lot. On the work front, Bhau will be seen in films like Manmauji and Daav next.

