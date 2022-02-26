With Strict Ticket Pricing Rules, Many Andhra Theatres Stop Screening Bheemla Nayak

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer Bheemla Nayak hit the theatres on Friday and has received a positive response from the audience and critics. However, ahead of the release, the government of Andhra Pradesh issued notices to theatre owners across the state warning them to follow ticket pricing regulations.

Even after the recent meeting with the film fraternity, the Andhra Pradesh government has been strict on its decision of implementing GO 35 across the state.

Until the new government order on pricing comes, the tickets for the film will be sold at the old prices. The order has caused a huge loss to the theatre owners, buyers, and others involved in the trade. In addition, the government has also issued strict orders warning the theatre owners against allowing any benefit or additional shows and raising the ticket price of the movie.

Advertisement

Revenue officials have also warned theatre owners not to raise ticket prices. To this extent, some cinema hall owners voluntarily stopped screening Bheemla Nayak. Needless to say, with the current ticket rates, the theatre owners, traders, and distributors will not be able to cover the money that they have invested. Theatres in many districts of Rayalaseema have stopped screening the film.

In Visannapet, the ticket price should be Rs 35 as per the government estimate. The situation is similar in Mayilavaram. As the fans descended on the road in front of the theatres, the traffic came to a standstill.

Speaking about the film, Bheemla Nayak is the official Telugu remake of Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran- starrer Malayalam blockbuster hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Directed by Sagar K Chandra, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi has produced the film under the banner of Sithara Entertainment. Trivikram Srinivas has penned the dialogues for the film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.